Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend Sends Her Paw Print Floral Arrangement in Memory of Dog Gabbana

Tristan Thompson is lifting his pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian‘s spirits up a day after she announced the death of her beloved pet Gabbana.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, was surprised with bouquets of roses that were arranged in the shape of a paw print in memory of the 14-year-old pet.

The mother-to-be, who is seven-months along in her pregnancy, shared a photo of the sweet gift on Snapchat and Instagram Story Wednesday with the caption, “My love @realtristan13,” with paw print emojis.

“I love you baby! Thank you for being so thoughtful,” Kardashian wrote in a video of the floral display on social media.

The Good American mogul took custody of Gabbana, then 11, after her mom and stepfather Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) split. The black Labrador, which often appeared on the E! reality series, was originally adopted along with another pup, Dolce, a Chihuahua that was later killed by a coyote.

RELATED: A Complete Guide to All the Kardashian (and Jenner) Pets

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares How She Spends a Night In at Home with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be a vet when I grew up, and had this insane plan to drive around in an RV and pick up stray animals, LOL,” Kardashian wrote on her website and app Wednesday.

“So when my mom and Bruce separated, I was immediately like, ‘Let me take Gabbana!’ She was the family dog, and since Kendall and Kylie both moved out, I thought Gabbana was lonely. I wanted her to have a fun home again!!!”

Khloé’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, also posted her farewell message to Gabbana on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “I’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby. I know you’re up there swimming, little fishy.”

Gabbana’s death comes two months before Kardashian is expected to give birth to her first child with Thompson, 26, who is already a father to son Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/startraks

RELATED: Everything Khloé Kardashian Has Said About Becoming a Mother

The Revenge Body host confirmed her baby on the way to the public almost three months after the news initially broke.

On part two of the KUWTK midseason premiere, a 6-weeks-along Khloé shared the big news with her family at Kris Jenner‘s barbecue.