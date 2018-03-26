Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Dog with Throwback Photo: 'I Miss You Goober'

Khloé Kardashian may be “ready for her baby girl to arrive,” but that doesn’t make losing a furry family member any easier.

The soon-to-be mom, 33, took to Instagram over the weekend to remember her beloved dog Gabbana, who died in January.

“I miss you Goober 😘,” she captioned the throwback photo, featuring the reality star in a bikini making a kiss face at the black Labrador while Gabbana looks back at Kardashian with her tongue out.

Kardashian took custody of Gabbana, then 11, after her mom and stepfather Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) split. The pet was originally adopted along with another pup, Dolce, a Chihuahua that was later killed by a coyote.

While announcing Gabbana’s death to fans, the reality star shared just how much the dog meant to her.

“She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend,” she wrote on Instagram. “She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing [sic] a dog but 14 years is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson helped comfort the grieving Kardashian by surprising her with bouquets of roses that were arranged in the shape of a paw print.

Kardashian revealed earlier this month on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14 finale that she and Thompson would welcome a daughter together. (Thompson is also dad to a 15-month-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.)

The Good American founder will give birth in Cleveland, where her boyfriend plays for the Cavaliers.

“She seems ready for her baby girl to arrive,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She seems a bit nervous, but mostly excited.”