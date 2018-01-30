Two Months Before Her Due Date, Khloé Kardashian Mourns the Death of Her Dog Gabbana

It’s one of the saddest moments in anyone’s life, and being a celebrity doesn’t make the loss any easier to take.

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian, 33, took to Instagram to say goodbye to her loyal dog Gabbana.

“Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away,” wrote Kardashian. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing [sic] a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

The Good American mogul and soon-to-be mom took custody of Gabbana, then 11, after her mom and stepfather Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) split. The black Lab was originally adopted along with another pup, Dolce, a Chihuahua that was later killed by a coyote.

Khloé’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, also posted a goodbye to Gabbana via Instagram on Tuesday, expressing her love and condolences.

“I’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby,” wrote Kendall. “I know you’re up there swimming, little fishy.”

The girls’ beloved pet has been part of the family for a long time and was known for her love of swimming.

Our hearts go out to the Kardashians during this sad time. We wish Khloé peace and comfort in her memories of Gabbana as she crosses over the rainbow bridge.