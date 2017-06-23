Cuddle Up and Enjoy 27 of 2017’s Absolute Best Dog Photos

The results are in! After looking at close to 10,000 entries from more than 74 countries, The Kennel Club, the U.K.'s largest dog welfare organization, has announced the winners of its annual Dog Photographer of the Year competition.

For 2017, Maria Davidson of Portugal was the overall winner thanks to her precious photo in the "Man's Best Friend" category.

The contest consists of numerous categories, from puppies and seniors to everything in between. Read on to see the top three winners from each of the 10 groups.