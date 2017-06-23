Contrary to Popular Belief, Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Not Sharing a Dog — We Have the Photographic Proof

Since news of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split broke in February, paparazzi shots of the exes have left the Internet wondering: Are they coparenting a pooch? A day before reps for the “Swish Swish” singer, 32, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star, 40, confirmed their uncoupling, Bloom posted an Instagram with what looked like Perry’s teacup poodle Nugget. After Perry appeared with her pup on SNL in May, Bloom was photographed walking an eerily similar dog in L.A.

Turns out Bloom doesn’t share custody of Nugget: He’s adopted a doppelgänger named Mighty. Each doggie has found fame: Nugget has appeared with Perry in ads for Citi’s double cash card, while Mighty has hung out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

Here, proof the two are very much their own people, er, dogs.