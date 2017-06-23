Pets
Contrary to Popular Belief, Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Not Sharing a Dog — We Have the Photographic Proof
Though their pups are super-similar, they’re their own dogs, thank you very much!
By Jeff Nelson•@nelson_jeff and People Staff
1 of 9
Since news of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split broke in February, paparazzi shots of the exes have left the Internet wondering: Are they coparenting a pooch? A day before reps for the “Swish Swish” singer, 32, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star, 40, confirmed their uncoupling, Bloom posted an Instagram with what looked like Perry’s teacup poodle Nugget. After Perry appeared with her pup on SNL in May, Bloom was photographed walking an eerily similar dog in L.A.
Turns out Bloom doesn’t share custody of Nugget: He’s adopted a doppelgänger named Mighty. Each doggie has found fame: Nugget has appeared with Perry in ads for Citi’s double cash card, while Mighty has hung out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.
Here, proof the two are very much their own people, er, dogs.
2 of 9
Meet Nugget, Perry's bundle of joy who poses for adorable Insta shots like this.
3 of 9
Whereas this is Bloom's bud Mighty, the star of an Instagram video the actor posted in May. (See the difference?)
4 of 9
Nugget also has a penchant for cool costumes and haircuts ...
5 of 9
... while Mighty would rather be hanging out au naturale in Dad's arms (we don't blame him).
6 of 9
Not only does Nugget star in Citi ads, but shills for Adidas, too.
7 of 9
Mighty just shills for himself, mmkay?
8 of 9
To make you even more confused, Perry has another dog that looks like the other two, a pooch named Butters.
9 of 9
For those of you still unclear, here's Mighty, one more time.
