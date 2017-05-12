Kate Upton might be preparing to marry Justin Verlander, but she shares her heart with another man, too: Harley the Boxer.

Upton adopted Harley six years ago, and since then they have shared summers on Lake Michigan together, taken countless hikes and have spent hours hanging out all around the world.

“He is pretty much my child,” Upton tells PEOPLE. “I travel a lot with him. I go everywhere with him.”

Harley hugs #setlife @sweetbabyjamie A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:53am PST

So yeah, they are close. But as all dog parents know, there’s always the feeling you could be closer. Upton has found that next step with the Link AKC dog collar, for which she (and Harley!) is a spokesperson.

This piece of pet tech has GPS tracking, an activity monitor, a notification for when your pet leaves the house or gets too hot and can provide activity suggestions unique to your dog’s needs.

“Now we can stay connected even when we’re apart,” she recently wrote on Instagram.