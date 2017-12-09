Jordin Sparks Mourns the Death of Her Dog Miles: ‘My Heart Is Absolutely Broken’

Jordin Sparks has lost her beloved dog Miles.

“We had to put my favorite boy, Miles, down today. My heart is absolutely broken. He’s been a constant companion and source of unconditional love for the past 8 years,” Sparks, 27, wrote on social media alongside a series of sweet pictures of her dog — including one of Miles and one of his favorite toys: a tennis ball.

She continued of the schnauzer-bichon-poodle mix, “He was more than a pet, he was my friend. It sounds crazy but it’s true. I think of the past 8 years and he’s in almost every single memory I can conjure up. From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak…he was there.”

“And he always knew if something was up with me. He’d jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me,” wrote Sparks. “The sweetest ever. If you can, please pray for my family and for me. The sadness comes in waves and it’s overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can’t wait to see you again…I’ll have your ball.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Exclusive: Inside Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah’s Non-Traditional Hawaii Wedding

In 2011, Sparks — who is currently expecting a son with her husband Dana Isaiah — opened up about her love of dogs and how being a dog owner makes her a better person.

There's a dog under there somewhere. 😄 Miles was over it this morning. 🐾#speezyfurbabies A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

“I know it’s lame but the quote ‘I want to be the person my dog thinks I am’ applies here,” she told LIFE+DOG magazine. “They wait for us no matter what and love unconditionally. I should be that ‘person’ every day.”

She continued at the time, “There’s a comfort level that they bring when they’re around.”

“You just can’t stay mad or frustrated when you have a cuddly puppy around!”