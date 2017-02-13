Join These Adorable Westminster Dogs for a Spot of Tea

Before dozens of breeds paw out onto the green carpet at the Westminster Dog Show, they are given a chance to meet their adoring fans. The American Kennel Club’s “Meet the Breeds” is a day dedicated to helping dog lovers find their perfect match by introducing them to every dog imaginable.

While all the pups aim to please, Cunard, a cruise line based out of England, thought the eager-to-please pooches deserved a little attention themselves, so it treated them to a tea break.

Human visitors to “Meet the Breeds” were also invited to sit down with the dogs and the Cunard bellman to exchange the latest gossip of the dog show circuit.

Wally the Welsh corgi was overwhelmed by the white gloved service that is a signature of Cunard cruise lines.

Always “on,” these Borzois didn’t miss an opportunity to turn a casual dog lover into a dedicated Borzoi admirer.

Lorenzo the bullmastiff didn’t want to be served by the Cunard bellman, he wanted to join them. And while dogs aren’t allowed on staff yet, Cunard is the only passenger liner to carry pets across the Atlantic.

Dogs, good service, tasty tea and more dogs! What’s not to smile about? The good news is there are still two full days of Westminster action to enjoy, which you can watch on FS1 starting at 8 p.m. EST Feb. 13 and 14.