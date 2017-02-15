John Stamos and His Biceps Want You to Adopt a Pet

John Stamos wants you to have a full house.

That’s why he’s posing for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals‘ new ad promoting pet adoption.

In the sexy, sweet shot, Stamos cuddles up with one of his own pups to prove “Adoption Is Love.”

“I couldn’t ask for more devoted companions than my dogs Lilo and Frieda, who are always ready to play, snuggle, and keep my spirits up,” says Stamos. “PETA and I encourage people to find the love of their lives at their local animal shelter.”

Right now, many pets don’t end up in warm, welcoming arms like Stamos’ pups did: More than 6 million dogs and cats enter U.S. shelters each year, and half of those animals are euthanized due to overcrowding.

Stamos hopes that his message of love and acceptance helps lower these staggering numbers, giving more shelter animals the chance to live out their lives in caring and compassionate homes.