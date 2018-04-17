Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Add Another Dog to the Family Before the Wedding

Recently engaged couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are adding to their family before the wedding.

The pair recently announced they have adopted a new dog named Waldo Picasso. The pup joins Turner and Jonas’ other pooch, a similar looking canine named Porky Basquiat.

Turner shared the news on Instagram with photos of Waldo and the caption “Welcome to the family.” But it was Porky who broke the story.

The older dog, who has his own Instagram, was the first to share the new arrival with the world.

Porky now has some competition on social media, since Waldo now has his own Instagram account as well.