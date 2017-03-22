Joe Biden Just Met the Adorable Puppy Version of Himself, Internet Might Break

Internet sweetheart and former Vice President Joe Biden has a new best friend (sorry, Obama) and his name is Biden.

That’s Biden the 4-month-old golden retriever puppy.

“I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official,” Sydney, Biden’s owner, told BuzzFeed News.

Knowing that the human politician version of Biden was going to be at the Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, Sydney decided to stop by with puppy Biden to see if she could arrange an impromptu meet-and-greet.

According to the owner, the former vice president quickly spotted his namesake in the crowd on his own and came by to see the pup after his speech.

Already excited to pet the adorable animal, Biden’s face “lit up” when he learned he inspired Biden the puppy’s name.

“As soon as I told him his name was Biden, he started kissing the dog, which is like exactly what I expected Biden would do,” Sydney said.

Obviously, the pair hit it off.

@vp44 A post shared by biden (@bidenthegolden) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Hopefully, this is just the first of many meetings between the Bidens, since the puppy is a Washington D.C. regular.

You can follow his adventures on Instagram, where he is quickly amassing followers.