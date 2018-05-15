Jessica Simpson's Clan Gets an Adorable New Member: 'Welcome to Our Family Dixie!'

Jessica Simpson just added to her household with the family getting a new furry friend.

On Monday, the fashion designer shared an adorable photo of 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, and son Ace Knute, 4, smiling as they cuddled the family’s new pup, Dixie.

“Welcome to our family Dixie!” Simpson captioned the sweet snap.

The puppy appeared to be a maltipoo, the same breed as Simpson’s beloved dog Daisy, who was grabbed by a wild coyote in 2009 and never found.

“My heart is broken because a coyote took my precious Daisy right in front of our eyes. HORROR!” Simpson wrote on Twitter at the time.

Reward Sign for Daisy in 2009 Jessica Simpson/Twitter

At the time, the mom of two also offered a reward to anyone who could reunite her with her 5-year-old caramel-colored pup. “Daisy was her baby,” a source previously told PEOPLE when Simpson lost her dog. “It’s going to put her into a tailspin. It will put her into the worst place ever.”

After receiving Daisy from her then-husband Nick Lachey in 2004, Simpson and the maltipoo became inseparable.