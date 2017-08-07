Jessica Alba Says Goodbye to Her Second Dog in Two Weeks

Our hearts go out to Jessica Alba.

The actress, who is expecting her third child, said goodbye to her beloved dog Bowie, less than two weeks after the death of her pug and Honey costar Sid.

Alba went to Instagram to share the sad, sudden announcement and her final memories of the caring rescue dog.

“Came home to a dog less home — our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It’s been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie,” Alba posted on the social network along with photos of her and her daughters, Honor and Haven, snuggling up to the sweet pooch.

Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. 😔 it's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Alba told PEOPLE during her second pregnancy that Bowie helped her stay happy and healthy while waiting for Haven to arrive.

“I take walks in the mornings for 30 minutes,” she said in 2011. “I’ve made a concerted effort to be healthier than I was during my first pregnancy.”

The loss of this fur baby is especially hard for Alba and her family, who are still mourning the death of Sid the pug.

“She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through a lot together my Sid, RIP.” she shared in a Facebook post breaking the news to fans.