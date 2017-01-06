Jerry O’Connell on Cats Versus Dogs: ‘A Cat’s Love Is REALLY Earned — and They Don’t Cheat on You!’

While Jerry O’Connell loves his three dogs, he actually prefers the companionship of his cats.

“A lot of times I just find them to be more regal,” the actor, 42, tells PEOPLE. “And you know a cat’s love is really earned and they don’t cheat on you. With my dogs, they will pretty much show as much affection to a complete stranger as they will show to me, but our cats — that’s been a relationship years in the making.”

O’Connell — who will make an appearance at this year’s AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — says he also has a favorite dog breed.

“We have German shepherds so I’ll go with that,” he says. “They really protect our kids [8-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly], they sleep by the door, they’re very affectionate, and I feel very safe around them.”

WATCH: Wine Tasting with Cats

AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin will premiere on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.