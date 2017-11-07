Jennifer Garner has a new friend she’s introducing fans to.

The Miracles From Heaven actress shared a sweet and funny photo on Instagram Monday of herself walking her pet chicken, Regina George.

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time,” she wrote in the caption. “Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl#MeanGirlsthemovie#ithinkshehasaburnbook#cluckcluck.”

The chicken is named after the famous and meme-worthy antagonist of Mean Girls played by Rachel McAdams.

And clearly when the actress said the chicken enjoys long walks she wasn’t joking, as the hen was very content to be walked with a lead and harness.

Look who's learning to spell…🤷🏻‍♀️😄 #proudmom #lovenote #boysaresweet #readbetweenthefarts A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The 45-year-old also shared a photo of her 5-year-old son, Samuel’s, note to her featuring the words “I love you” surrounded by several words spelling “fart.”

“Look who’s learning to spell…” Garner wrote in the caption. “#lovenote #boysaresweet #readbetweenthefarts.”

Garner is coparenting her three children, including daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, alongside ex-husband Ben Affleck.