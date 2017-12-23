If there was an Oscar for reading bedtime stories, Jennifer Garner would be a shoo-in – just ask her golden retriever, Birdie.

The star is so good that the pooch was powerless to stay awake and fell asleep on her lap as the actress read her bedtime stories.

Garner’s “Books with Birdie” made a comeback on Friday when the actress shared a video of herself reading to Birdie while also suggesting a list of must-read books that Birdie considers her favorite.

“There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up.🎅🏻🎄,” Garner wrote in the caption.

Birdie yawned and slightly snored as Garner read aloud to the camera. As the actress finished reading, she lightly patted Birdie’s stomach and whispered, “Sweet dreams, Birdie.”

The first episode of Garner’s storytime with her dog began in October.

“I grew up wanting to be a school librarian and children’s book author,” she wrote in the caption. “To date, I have accomplished neither–but–that doesn’t stop me from making must-read lists for my friends. After all, there is nothing more important than reading to your kids. Unless you have a dog. #bookswithbirdie#shesagoodgirl #iswearshelovesit”

The Miracles from Heaven actress recently adopted a pet chicken, Regina George, and shared a hilarious Instagram photo of herself with her new friend on a leash.

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time,” she wrote in the caption. “Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates…. carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl#MeanGirlsthemovie#ithinkshehasaburnbook#cluckcluck.”