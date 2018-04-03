Jennifer Garner Mourns the Loss of Her Pet Chicken Regina George

Jennifer Garner has said goodbye to her pet chicken, Regina George, with a sweet tribute video.

The Love, Simon actress, 45, shared the video on Instagram Monday and told her followers Regina — who she always walked on a leash — had died of natural causes.

“Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. 🐔💔,” Garner wrote in the caption. “#shewasourfavorite #RIP#shelivedagoodlife.”

She first introduced Regina to her followers in November in a sweet and funny photo on Instagram where she showed herself walking the chicken.

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time,” she wrote in the caption. “Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl#MeanGirlsthemovie#ithinkshehasaburnbook#cluckcluck.”

The chicken is named after the famous and meme-worthy antagonist of Mean Girls played by Rachel McAdams.

And clearly when the actress said the chicken enjoys long walks she wasn’t joking, as the hen was very content to be walked with a lead and harness.