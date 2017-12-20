These are some very lucky dogs.

Jenna Dewan Tatum recently dressed up as Santa Claus — or as she calls herself, #JennaClaus — and popped into L.A.’s Bark n’ Bitches to present some shelter pups with new toys, documenting the whole event on her new YouTube channel.

The actress, mom to rescues Lulu and Meeka, said, “I want to do everything I can to get the word out about how wonderful it is to adopt don’t shop. Adopt!”

According to Dewan Tatum, more than 6 million animals go into shelters every year. Bark n’ Bitches is just one of the many thousands of adoption centers around the country; this one half-store, half facility that takes in shelter dogs and helps to find them new homes. And if the video above means anything, one of those homes might be Dewan Tatum’s …

If you’re not able to open your home to a shelter pup (or cat) this season, as Dewan Tatum says, there’s still lots you can to do help: volunteer, donate and “find these incredible places and support them in any way you can.”