WATCH: Japan's Tiny Cat Island Tries to Lure Ed Sheeran for VIP Visit

I’m in love with the shape of … mew?

Much like his bestie Taylor Swift, ginger singer Ed Sheeran has a thing for cats. And, as it turns out, the feeling is mutual.

Japan’s tiny Ainoshima island is a pussycat paradise, and its furry inhabitants are trying to woo the singer with a special invitation to visit during his October tour to the country.

A YouTube video, called Dear Mr. Ed Sheeran, begins with a beautiful long-distance shot of the island before focusing in on dozens of delightful felines scampering about and basking in the sun.

Nicknamed “Cat Heaven Island,” the pseudo-tourism video politely address the hitmaker: “Dear Mr. Ed Sheeran,” then goes on to say, “Did you know that there is a cat island in Japan? It’s called Ainoshima. It’s a tiny, tiny island and the size can’t even be compared to Ireland!” (We assume that’s some feline flirting regarding his heritage?)

The video later goes onto declare its 150 or so islanders as “care-free and full of life” with “so much love for one another.” And so much love for Ed Sheeran, too, apparently.

Keeping our ear perked — and claws crossed — that the pop singer hears this siren song and pops by as a special gift to these pretty, seductive kitties.