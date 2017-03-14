Jamie Lee Curtis’ Rescue Pup Runi Filled a Void in Her Life: ‘I Have Missed a Small, Warm Connection’

Jamie Lee Curtis kept large rescue dogs for the last 30 years, but after having breakfast with a friend and her small poodle, she realized she wanted the companionship a smaller dog provides.

“I have missed a small, warm connection,” the Scream Queens star, 58, who just released her 12th children’s book, tells PEOPLE. “Both my children are adults — my daughter’s 30, my son is 21. I’m married 32 years. I’m alone a lot of the day. And I realized I had this very emotional response to wanting another connection dog that was mine, who was my dog.”

Curtis knew 1-year-old terrier-poodle mix Runi was the dog for her as soon as she saw him on the Perfect Pets Rescue website.

“I had a small white dog that I rescued 35 years ago. His name was Clark the No Bark Dog and he looked very much like Runi,” she says. And Runi seemed to have everything she was looking for in a pet. My criteria were small, because I didn’t want another big dog, soft, because I am super tactile, and quiet.”

The actress loves the energy that Runi has brought into her home.

“He’s just been so unbelievably sweet and loving,” she says. “You give love, you give care and warmth, tenderness, fun, toys, safety, and they give love. It is that connection. It is this reciprocity of love.”

But that doesn’t mean having a puppy in the house hasn’t come without its challenges.

“He’s a chewer so he’s going to chew things,” she says. “What we have learned about him is his worst thing is he will dig and eat worms. And I’m building baby gates because I need to isolate him from just having free run of the house because he’s still a puppy, and he will poop [everywhere] if given the opportunity!”