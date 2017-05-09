Jake Owen’s Adorable Rescue Pup Axel ‘Is in the Chewing Phase’

In case you missed it, Jake Owen brought home a new German shepherd pup recently — and he is quite the looker.

Axel — who earned his moniker from Owen’s daughter Pearl, 4 — was just 3 months old when the country singer adopted him, and is fitting into the family (which also includes 6-year-old bulldog Merle) nicely, earning a starring role on Owen’s Instagram account with sweet snapshots and funny videos of him attacking doorstops.

It's the simple things in life…. A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:28am PST

“My daughter loves him,” Owen told PEOPLE over the weekend at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin. “She loves to play with him.”

However, Axel has one habit that Pearl doesn’t quite love: “He’s in the chewing phase,” Owen admitted. “She doesn’t like it when he chews on her hands.” (We feel that, Pearl.)

Owen has long been a dog lover. In 2011, he spoke to PEOPLE about Merle and his other bulldog, Vern, whom he was retiring from the road. At the time, Merle was taking over as “copilot” as Owen kicked off a tour.

My boys are hungry A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

“I like to take my dog on the road,” the singer said. “He stays up front; he likes it there.”