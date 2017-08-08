It's #InternationalCatDay, So Of Course the Internet is Celebrating with Its Favorite Feline Memes

Kitties all over the world, join paws. Start a meow train, meow train … because it’s #InternationalCat Day.

We’re not even halfway through this joyous holiday created to recognize the dominion felines hold over the entire Earth, and the Internet is already freaking out.

Since the World Wide Web was essentially created to encourage the viral spread of cat cuteness, it isn’t surprising that #InternationalCatDay is trending on Twitter. And this trend comes bearing gifts (and gifs)!

To celebrate this important calendar moment, cat lovers from across the globe are going to Twitter to share their favorite feline photos, gifs, videos and memes, and the whole world is a better place for it.

Whether you have a kitty of your own or just admire them, you can still join the furry festivities by getting your purrs on with these amazing online cat moments.

It's #InternationalCatDay today, so if you haven't seen this already, you need to! 🐱🐱🐱🐱👊 pic.twitter.com/rqa976ANU7 — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) August 8, 2017

When you can't sleep because you just want to stare at hooman's face all night #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/OnzWSc1ODL — VIDEO CATS 🎥 (@videocats) August 8, 2017

We all need a laugh on #InternationalCatDay Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/D9Ikgzkq6t — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 8, 2017

My cat has been charging all night for his big day. #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/FU0VeDlMNa — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) August 8, 2017

It's #internationalCatDay, folks! 🐱 This is not a drill. We repeat, not a drill! pic.twitter.com/qyResRQK7k — BBC One (@BBCOne) August 8, 2017

😂😼😹 Good day folks! That is the #internationalcatday, you can today recognize that your cat does not want to share anything. pic.twitter.com/9mQDyI7Kjh — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) August 8, 2017

It’s #InternationalCatDay, and cats are kind of a big deal in the wizarding world … Who is your favourite feline? https://t.co/qaiRRWuxy6 pic.twitter.com/sxT4MOkVV9 — Pottermore (@pottermore) August 8, 2017

Everyone should have at least one cat #internationalcatday Here's the proof. pic.twitter.com/b4tgNQCH5M — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) August 8, 2017