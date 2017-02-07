Invisible Fence Company to Donate 200 Pet Oxygen Masks to Tennessee Fire Departments

Invisible Fence is doing something totally tangible for pets in need.

Makers of the invisible electronic pet containment system announced Tuesday that Feb. 13-19 is Project Breathe Week, during which Invisible Fence dealers and distributers will donate almost 200 life-saving pet oxygen masks to fire departments across Tennessee through their Project Breathe Program.

The company, which is headquartered in Tennessee, wants to make sure every first responder has the tools needed to save a life — and next week departments in Bloomingdale, Blountville, Covington, Munford, Brentwood, Hendersonville and more will receive donations.

“Our passion is keeping dogs and cats safe, but that goes beyond the yards of our customers,” said Jeff DeRossette, Invisible Fence Brand Distributor. “By providing these life-saving pet oxygen masks to first responders, we hope to reduce the number of preventable deaths, at a time when pets need help the most.”

Since Invisible Fence began Project Breathe over ten years ago, it has provided over 13,500 masks to fire departments and first responders across the country, Ed Hoyt, Director of the Invisible Fence Brand, said in a statement, adding that more than 10,000 pets have been saved from fires and smoke inhalation due to those donations.

“This state-wide donation in Tennessee will help us reach our long-term goal of equipping all fire departments across America with these important tools,” Hoyt said.

Does your local fire department have a life-saving kit? The company encourages residents to call their local fire departments to find out, and, if they don’t, click here to put in a request for equipment.