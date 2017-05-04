People

Talented Pets

Instagram Firehouse Pets Are Hard at Work on International Firefighters' Day

By @sarynthumps

Posted on

Put down your lightsabers! May the 4th may be a Star Wars fan holiday, but more importantly, did you know it’s also International Firefighters’ Day?

Brave dogs and cats across the nation are pawing around your local firehouse, showing support for their human colleagues who have one of the most dangerous — and most heroic — jobs in the world. Now you can follow many of these talented animal adventurers on Instagram, where their days range from catnaps on top of a coiled fire hose to doggie ride-alongs on the back of a fire truck.

Here are just a few furry firefighters who deserve an extra “Good boy!” or “Good girl!” and a scratch on the back (or under the chin) today.

Meet @nickelsfdny

This proud rescue —who calls Engine 55 in Little Italy, N.Y.C., home — may just rescue you one day.

Meet @station57cat

This fire girl, affectionately known as “Killercat,” calls the Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn home.

Meet @probyash

Ashley is a rescue who loves rides in the fire truck. She also just welcomed Pudgie the chicken into her home!

Meet @carlow_fdny_cat

Everyone is excited for the new year and I'm just over here like…. #chillbro #newyearsamecarlow

A post shared by Carlow (@carlow_fdny_cat) on

Carlow lives in a Yorkville, Manhattan, firehouse and appreciates a good napping spot on, under or anywhere nearby the trucks.

Meet @lightning_fdny_dog

Mine

A post shared by Lightning (@lightning_fdny_dog) on

Lightning hails from Engine260 in Long Island City, Queens. What a lucky pup!

Meet @Tucker_the_fire_trucker

When you're on a call and you have to poop. #SqueezeAndPinch #ThisIsTheRealEmergency #WheresTheLitter 🚒💩🚒💩

A post shared by Tucker (@tucker_the_fire_trucker) on

Tucker is the firecat for the CCFD in Las Vegas. He appreciates a nicely coiled fire hose for a napping spot.

Meet @flamethearsoncat

I need to run to the store and pick up some things. #yallneedanything

A post shared by Flame the arson cat (@flamethearsoncat) on

Flame, a.k.a. the resident “Arson Cat,” hails from Belmont Fire Department in Greenville, South Carolina.