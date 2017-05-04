Instagram Firehouse Pets Are Hard at Work on International Firefighters' Day

Put down your lightsabers! May the 4th may be a Star Wars fan holiday, but more importantly, did you know it’s also International Firefighters’ Day?
Brave dogs and cats across the nation are pawing around your local firehouse, showing support for their human colleagues who have one of the most dangerous — and most heroic — jobs in the world. Now you can follow many of these talented animal adventurers on Instagram, where their days range from catnaps on top of a coiled fire hose to doggie ride-alongs on the back of a fire truck.
Here are just a few furry firefighters who deserve an extra “Good boy!” or “Good girl!” and a scratch on the back (or under the chin) today.
Meet @nickelsfdny
This proud rescue —who calls Engine 55 in Little Italy, N.Y.C., home — may just rescue you one day.
Meet @station57cat
A few of the I'm-not-a-cat-person people here have suddenly switched over and adopted kitties of their own. Haha suckers, you will serve us both at home and at work! #blameme #catambassador #catservantmatchmaker #everyonesacatperson #somejusthaventfigureditoutyet #manipulation #kittymanipulation #thebestkind #kitty #cat #cats #imacat #meow #catsofinstagram #fdnycats #brooklyncats #ambulance #emtsandparamedics #ems #emscats #catsofnyc #tabbies #tabbiesofinstagram
This fire girl, affectionately known as “Killercat,” calls the Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn home.
Meet @probyash
Ashley is a rescue who loves rides in the fire truck. She also just welcomed Pudgie the chicken into her home!
Meet @carlow_fdny_cat
Carlow lives in a Yorkville, Manhattan, firehouse and appreciates a good napping spot on, under or anywhere nearby the trucks.
Meet @lightning_fdny_dog
Lightning hails from Engine260 in Long Island City, Queens. What a lucky pup!
Tucker is the firecat for the CCFD in Las Vegas. He appreciates a nicely coiled fire hose for a napping spot.
Meet @flamethearsoncat
Flame, a.k.a. the resident “Arson Cat,” hails from Belmont Fire Department in Greenville, South Carolina.