Instagram Firehouse Pets Are Hard at Work on International Firefighters' Day

Put down your lightsabers! May the 4th may be a Star Wars fan holiday, but more importantly, did you know it’s also International Firefighters’ Day?

Brave dogs and cats across the nation are pawing around your local firehouse, showing support for their human colleagues who have one of the most dangerous — and most heroic — jobs in the world. Now you can follow many of these talented animal adventurers on Instagram, where their days range from catnaps on top of a coiled fire hose to doggie ride-alongs on the back of a fire truck.

Here are just a few furry firefighters who deserve an extra “Good boy!” or “Good girl!” and a scratch on the back (or under the chin) today.

Meet @nickelsfdny

Alright pal, you got your photo, now get me off of this thing before I mark your jacket #toolate #engine55 #backstep #firehousedog A post shared by Nickels (@nickelsfdny) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

This proud rescue —who calls Engine 55 in Little Italy, N.Y.C., home — may just rescue you one day.

Meet @station57cat

This fire girl, affectionately known as “Killercat,” calls the Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn home.

Meet @probyash

Ashley is a rescue who loves rides in the fire truck. She also just welcomed Pudgie the chicken into her home!

Meet @carlow_fdny_cat

Everyone is excited for the new year and I'm just over here like…. #chillbro #newyearsamecarlow A post shared by Carlow (@carlow_fdny_cat) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Carlow lives in a Yorkville, Manhattan, firehouse and appreciates a good napping spot on, under or anywhere nearby the trucks.

Meet @lightning_fdny_dog

Mine A post shared by Lightning (@lightning_fdny_dog) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Lightning hails from Engine260 in Long Island City, Queens. What a lucky pup!

Meet @Tucker_the_fire_trucker

When you're on a call and you have to poop. #SqueezeAndPinch #ThisIsTheRealEmergency #WheresTheLitter 🚒💩🚒💩 A post shared by Tucker (@tucker_the_fire_trucker) on May 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Tucker is the firecat for the CCFD in Las Vegas. He appreciates a nicely coiled fire hose for a napping spot.

Meet @flamethearsoncat

I need to run to the store and pick up some things. #yallneedanything A post shared by Flame the arson cat (@flamethearsoncat) on Jul 6, 2016 at 7:16pm PDT

Flame, a.k.a. the resident “Arson Cat,” hails from Belmont Fire Department in Greenville, South Carolina.