Your Next Instagram Follow: Diesel Is Ending Negative Pit Bull Stereotypes One Smile at a Time

NEW LEASH ON LIFE

While he looks pretty comfortable now, Diesel had a rough start. Anna and her husband adopted the pooch, then 10 months old, from a family who could no longer care for him. When the couple picked up Diesel he was underweight, his entire underside was raw from being kept in a small wire kennel with no padding and he was dirty.

"With a lot of patience and TLC, he was able to make a full recovery into the handsome boy he is today. Diesel is now VERY loved and incredibly spoiled. My boy goes everywhere with me and shows people every day about how amazing this breed can be," Anna told PEOPLE.