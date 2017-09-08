Cute Pets
Your Next Instagram Follow: Diesel Is Ending Negative Pit Bull Stereotypes One Smile at a Time
Rescued from a neglectful home environment, Diesel is all about spreading sheer and cute
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
This is Diesel, a beloved 4-year-old rescue pit bull. He has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram (@love.a.bull_diesel). And it's easy to see why: he can't stop smiling.
NEW LEASH ON LIFE
While he looks pretty comfortable now, Diesel had a rough start. Anna and her husband adopted the pooch, then 10 months old, from a family who could no longer care for him. When the couple picked up Diesel he was underweight, his entire underside was raw from being kept in a small wire kennel with no padding and he was dirty.
"With a lot of patience and TLC, he was able to make a full recovery into the handsome boy he is today. Diesel is now VERY loved and incredibly spoiled. My boy goes everywhere with me and shows people every day about how amazing this breed can be," Anna told PEOPLE.
PIT BULL HERO
Since then, Diesel has spent his time spreading smiles and raising awareness on how amazing this breed, which is often unfairly stereotyped as mean and dangerous, can be.
BIG BABY
"Diesel is probably the goofiest dog I've ever been around! He loves every person and dog he comes across! His big goofy smile and wagging tail will brighten anyone's day," Anna shared about how this sweet personality has changed her life.
HEY, GOOD LOOKING
Thanks to his new life, Diesel has been able to find his favorite snacks (peanut butter and ice cubes) and develop his own personal style, which his owner calls "fur on fleek."
"Diesel is super stylish and likes to dress up in all kinds of clothing. From my sweaters and scarves to my husband's T-shirts to his own shirts, crochet hats and bow ties. He likes to keep it classy and fun all at the same time!" she said.
IN BLOOM
Along with a deep appreciation for dress-up, Diesel also enjoys hiking, playing with boxes, swimming, snuggling and posting on his Instagram.
"We love being able to make people smile and hopefully turn someone's bad day into a good one!"
TOP TIPS
For all those looking to adopt Diesel's glowing, empathetic attitude, he has these words of wisdom to offer:
"Keep it cute. Keep it classy. Be original. Have fun!"
