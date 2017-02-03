Instagram Groomer Transforms Dogs into Mesmerizing and Majestic Fluffballs

Step aside, #saltbae!
Instagram account Petstylistt is sprinkling canine magic into our lives and it is almost too beautiful to handle. Almost.
The social media account is managed by Mehmet Gunes, a professional dog groomer who trained in Moscow and has styled dogs all around the world.
What this man does to pups is truly therapeutic. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself lulled into a blissful hypnotic state watching these pooches get groomed, primped, blow dried and washed. Also don’t be surprised if you come out of this trance 15 minutes later, feeling more content, comfortable and relaxed than you have all week.
You know when you go to the hairdresser and they expertly massage your scalp while they rinse your hair? Well, it’s just like that only cuter and drawn out over however long you want to watch these videos on loop.
But that’s enough talk. It’s time to take a break and let yourself sink into the beauty of Petstylistt.