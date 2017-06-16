People

The Best Way to Brighten Your Weekend? By Following These Three Pets on Instagram!

We guarantee you’re going to smile in 3 … 2 … 1 …

That’s because in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, we’re profiling some of Instagram’s most famous pets, and we think you should follow them.

For starters there’s newly minted author Manny the Frenchie (@manny_the_frenchie), the plucky Chicago-based pup who has 1 million followers that love watching him snooze in sinks and hang with his four-legged siblings.

Happy Saturday! 😀

There’s also Hamlet the Piggy (@hamlet_the_piggy), an emotional support pig who lives in L.A. and happens to have one very fabulous wardrobe.

I didn’t choose the PIG life, the PIG life choose me. #tbt🔙

And another favorite of ours, Otitis the cat (@adventuresofotitis), who unfortunately lost his ears to the condition for which he’s named — but hasn’t lost his spirit (or cuteness).

Check them out in the clip above, and pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, for more on the Insta-famous pets to follow.