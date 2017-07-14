Cute Pets
We Found Your Next Instagram Follow: Dash and Bolt Are Basically the Odd Couple of Dogs
Dash is a senior Chihuahua and Bolt is a young French bulldog, and they’re the definition of opposites attract
Meet Bolt and Dash! They are best friends if you couldn’t tell.
And with more than 4,000 Instagram followers, they are on their way to social media stardom!
Dash is the Chihuahua, a stylish senior who is 12.5 years old, and his pup partner in crime is Bolt the French bulldog, who is a virile 1.5 years old. While the get along famously, they definitely have their differences.
"Dash is super picky, but he loves cheese, peanut butter, and ice cream! Bolt basically loves everything," their owner Alex tells PEOPLE about the pair's favorite snacks.
As for style, "Dash is very stylish and loves to his sweaters during the winter. Bolt is all about bright colors and flashy fashion statements."
This duo almost sounds like the classic odd couple.
"Dash is like a grumpy old man, and likes to yell at everyone when he first meets them. But he is an incredible and loving puppy. He loves to snuggle up to you for a long nap. He's very protective of his younger sibling,” Alex says of the dogs' different personalities. "Bolt is very laid-back and playful. He loves to meet other puppies and people, and is usually the first to make friends."
While they are opposites some of the time, these dogs are attracted to many of the same things, like napping.
Dash and Bolt love to cuddle together, with the Chihuahua usually opting for the place of little spoon.
Dash and Bolt also agree on a life motto for themselves and all their followers: "Be yourself, be friendly, and enjoy life!"