Instagram Dog Dolly Pawton Probably Has a Better Sense of Style Than You

Looking for the latest trends?

Stop by Dolly Pawton’s Instagram account, named after the music/style/hair icon Dolly Parton. This pooch has all the fashions you crave.

The U.K.-based dog has over 70,000 followers, who are fans of the canine’s trendy, boundary-pushing looks.

This may seem like an exaggeration, but Pawton is a pet willing to take fashion risks. From pearls to tutus, turtle necks to varsity jackets, there is no fad that this pint-sized pup with a huge amount of self confidence is afraid to try.

Wanna take a stroll in my lady garden? 😜#HughHeffnerWould #NotYourBasicBunny #playboyDolly #Fashioneasta Happy Easter Instafam! 🐣🐰 A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

And when everything looks this good on you, why not wear it all?

Hate when people ask “Who you tryna look good for?” Bitch, myself, bye! #👋🏻 #🔥#💯 A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Dolly Pawton’s sartorial passion isn’t reserved for the home. You can often spot this London dog strutting the streets in her on-point outfits while she is having brunch, stopping at Starbucks or just going for a walk.

I like my coffee like I like my Men. Sweet, smooth, extra hot & ready to go down in the morning 🔞🙊😜 #mondaymotivation #ootd A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

In conclusion, Dolly does all the things that you do and looks better doing them, ‘9 to 5’ and beyond.