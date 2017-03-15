Influencer Kristen Leanne Opens Up About Her Hair Dye Line that Gives Back to Animals

Youtube and Instagram makeup maverick Kristen Leanne is doing her part to make the world a little safer for animals.

Leanne and her husband Ryan Morgan, both animal activists, recently launched Arctic Fox, a vegan, cruelty-free line of hair dyes that pet lovers can feel good about using.

Not only are these products long-lasting, they are not tested on animals and even give back to charity. A portion of the profits made from all Arctic Fox sales Leanne and Morgan donate to Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a non-profit that rescues and rehabilitates severely abused animals.

Leanne talked to PEOPLE about Arctic Fox and the simple ways you can make your life more animal friendly.

How did you come up with the idea for Arctic Fox?

After I had tried every single color line out there, and after I had discovered animal testing existed and was very prevalent, I decided enough was enough. I had to create a color line that solved all of my color issues and gave back to help save abused animals.

Was having a beauty line always a dream of yours?

Having a career in beauty was always my goal. I didn’t even realize it was a possibility for me to own my own brand until I got a little bit older, and the social media boom happened. At that point, it quickly made it’s way to the top of my to-do list, and my husband and I made it a reality. In addition to Arctic Fox, we are working on a few other projects within the beauty space as well!

What’s your favorite thing about Arctic Fox?

My favorite thing about Arctic Fox is that we give 15% back to save animals. Animals are so important to me, I like them more than people.

What made you get involved with animal rights activism?

I have always had an overwhelming compassion towards animals. I grew up riding horses and caring for many different types of animals. In 8th grade I did my science fair project on animal slaughter houses; it was not the most popular stop at the science fair, however I learned so much, so much that broke my heart. I became a vegetarian and once I did that, I learned about animal testing, and all about the dog meat trade. I never knew such horrors and injustice for animals existed. Since then, it’s been important to me to utilize my voice to speak up for animals, as they have no voice.

What social issue is closest to your heart at the moment?

For me, it’s cosmetic (and other) animal testing. So many people are smearing makeup all over their face for vanity, they don’t seem to care that animals were tortured and killed for it. There are a TON of great options out there that are cruelty-free.

Why do you feel it’s important for young people/people in general to know about this?

I feel it’s important for young people and people in general to know about these issues so they can educate themselves and make their mind up, and if they feel they want to help, they can then make the right decisions.

How do you get involved?

Simply checking online to verify that a brand is cruelty-free is a great first step. It’s quick, easy and free. By purchasing cruelty-free products (whether that’s your cleaning products, cosmetics, etc.) you are voting to end animal testing. I recommend LogicalHarmony.net for some great brand recommendations as well. I also only use cruelty-free makeup on my YouTube channel! You can learn what brands are not cruelty-free and spread the word and encourage those brands to become cruelty-free.