Indiana Officer Snuggles and Kisses K-9 Partner in Precious Official Portraits

Loyal and loving!

In what can only be described as one of the cutest (and most slobbery!) official government portraits ever, Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach’s K-9 bestie, Kenobi, shows his partner some serious love with kisses on the cheek and under-the-chin snuggles.

“Every family event that we have, our family wants us to bring him along,” Knach tells PEOPLE of the pooch. “While off duty, [Kenobi] cruises in the front seat of my personal vehicle while we go run errands. The county prosecutor’s office gives me a hard time if I fail to bring him in while turning in a case. Probation and dispatchers are the same way.”

It’s no wonder Kenobi, who is trained to find and detect everything from fish to gunpowder, loves his partner so much — Knach rescued him when he was a pup.

“I got him out of a trailer park south of Grissom Air Force base from a family that couldn’t afford to feed him,” says Knach.

Indiana State Parks posted the precious moment between partners to their Facebook page on February 9, where it has since garnered over 5,000 likes.

The series of photos show Kenobi cuddling with Knach, giving him kisses and loving looks.

It took a few tries for the photographer to capture the “serious” side of the partners. But, finally, they nailed it.

And while the photos capture a sweet moment between man and dog — the Indiana State Parks department wants people to know that Kenobi is a highly trained pup with special skills.

“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake — he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng,” the department writes on the Facebook post.

The dynamic duo spends almost every waking moment together. And when they visit schools together to speak with young students — Knach tells them that Kenobi is like a brother or sister who is around all the time.

“[I tell them] Think about how often you see your parents, maybe an hour before school and a couple hours at night. I see Kenobi from the time he and I wake up to the time we go to sleep,” says Knach. “I know when he is sick, hungry, or even ready to just go play.”