Bored of Basic Cat Furniture, Couple Creates Business Building Indiana Jones Bridge for Felines

The snakes don’t stand a chance against these furry adventurers/archaeologists.

A Michigan couple, Mike and Megan, are making the dreams of high-climbing, cinema-loving cats come true.

Together the pair started Catastrophic Creations, a cat furniture company that isn’t afraid to have a little fun with its designs.

According to Bored Panda, the company started when the couple got their first cat, Ickle. They are now pet parents to three felines.

“When we brought him home, we started looking online for the perfect cat furniture to outfit our home with for our new addition. We were quite discouraged by how all the cat trees out there looked really generic,” Mike wrote on Bored Panda.

Instead of settling, Mike and Megan decided to become woodworkers. Starting with no experience, the feline fanatics started playing around with ideas on how to add some flair to cat furniture.

One of the first pieces they created was a Indiana Jones-style rope bridge that can hang suspended from walls and archways. Ickle instantly loved the kitty infrastructure his owners created.

Ickle’s appreciation inspired Mike and Megan to branch out beyond the average cat tree even more, adding shelves, hammocks, plants and more to their array of offerings.

Soon they were selling their goods on Etsy for other cat owners to enjoy. After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from Etsy shoppers, the couple decided to turn this furry side hustle into a full-time business.

That was four years ago. Now cats all across the world can release their inner Indiana Jones — and their all-out wild side — thanks to Catastrophic Creations and Ickle’s approval.