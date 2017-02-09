Improve Your Heart Health by Adopting a Pet During American Heart Month

February is all about making hearts happy. This month is American Heart Month, and of course there’s Valentines Day.

To treat yourself in celebration of both, science suggests you adopt a pet this February.

Not only do cats and dogs make your heart feel warm, new evidence shows pets can improve your overall heart health.

Studies from the American Heart Association have shown that owning a pet can help ward off heart disease, as well as lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

To celebrate these amazing findings, PetSmart and PetSmart Charities are hosting a National Adoption Weekend from Feb. 17 -19. During these days almost every PetSmart will be hosting adoptable animals for families to take home, offering potential pet parents the widest array of furry friends.

“It’s reasonably well understood that adopting a pet quite literally saves a companion animal’s life, but it’s a lesser known fact that pets can have a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of pet parents,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., the chair of Human Animal Bond Research Institute‘s research working group and president of PetSmart Charities. “Through a growing body of scientific research, we know that pet ownership can not only warm our heart, but its cardiovascular benefits can also help to protect it. During American Heart Month and our first National Adoption Weekend of the year, we are giving potential pet parents even more compelling reasons to consider adopting a pet.”

So, do your health and home a favor by adopting a pet on PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend from Feb. 17-19 this American Heart Month.