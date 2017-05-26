Important Panda Update: Zoo Atlanta Panda Twins Still Playful and Adorable

America’s only set of giant panda twins are gearing up for their first Memorial Day at Zoo Atlanta.

Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who are 8 months old, are climbing and playing more than ever. And while pandas nurse until they are 18 months old, they are starting to enjoy some delicious solid snacks like sweet potatoes and biscuits.

With solid foods also comes more energy, which the twins love to burn by play-wrestling with mom, play-wrestling with each other and rolling around, which is kind of like play-wrestling with yourself.

Ya Lun, the older and more adventurous of the cubs, is often the one to try out new experiences first, Xi Lun usually joins her sister once Ya Lun proves everything is safe.