IfIWasACat Is a Thing on Twitter and These Tweets Will Crack You Up

What would you do if you were a cat? You know, with zero motivation and lots of time on your paws.

It’s something people on Twitter and Instagram are lending a lot of brain power to this Friday, and we blame the upcoming weekend, with two hefty scoops of snowstorm Niko, which pounded much of the northeast this week, leaving many people snowed in.

With more than 13,000 people talking about this topic on Twitter, we rounded up our favorites. For even more fun before 5 p.m., the official end of the work week, share your own! But be careful what you wish for.

If @Tiannalove1D567 was a cat, she’d still wear makeup. Obviously, she’d be one of those felines who doesn’t eat blush brushes for sport.

@artsyangie1 would feign — or, totally and completely fake with an air of cuteness — more interest in her owner’s not-at-all compelling stories:

#IfIWasACat I would listen in to all my owners drama like pic.twitter.com/fSXhZ8mmRn — Angie 🦄 (@artsyangie1) February 10, 2017

If cats are considered lazy, @BAStretkeWriter would be the anti-cat cat, who works out a lot:

This pretty much goes without saying, but LOLz anyway:

This is what our Friday nights already looks like, but with much more fur:

This gal would still jump in boxes. That’s brave.