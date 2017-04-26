If You Live in Philly, You Can Get Puppies Chauffeured to Your Office, Right Now!

Feeling the Hump Day blues? We have the perfect solution: PUPPIES!

If you are in Philadelphia and are looking to pep up the work day, Uber and the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) are here for you. In celebration of the upcoming NFL Draft, starting in the City of Brotherly Love on April 27, the two organizations are teaming up to bring little fluffy footballers to your office as part of Uber Puppies: Draft Edition.

For one day only, Uber users in Philadelphia (including Center City, Old City, the Navy Yard, University City and Northern Liberties) can open up the Uber app, enter the promo code PUPPYDRAFT, slide over to the puppies option on the ride screen and select 15 minutes of play time.

Once you make this wise decision, which should elect you the most valuable employee of the century, a group of adoptable puppies from the Pennsylvania SPCA will be chauffeured to your office for 15 minutes of play for just $30.

All of the proceeds from the Puppy Draft will got directly to PSPCA to help save thousands of animals and find them forever homes.

Aside from ordering these dogs to your door, all you have to do is make sure you have an enclosed area for the pups to enjoy. If you fall in love with one of these tiny visitors (how could you not?), you’re in luck. All of the puppies participating are available for adoption from the PSPCA.