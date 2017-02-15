Idaho Man’s Pet Squirrel Defends His Home Against Burglar

Adam Pearl never knew he had a home security system in his pet squirrel Joey.

The animal is now being hailed a hero after he attacked an intruder who broke into Pearl’s home last Tuesday, according to ABC 6 News, who reported the nutty story.

Snow prints outside his home first alerted Pearl to a disturbance at his Meridian, Idaho, home and those suspicions were confirmed when he saw scratches on his gun safe.

He told the station, “I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around” and he called the police. An investigation by officer Ashley Turner led her to question a man, who, interestingly, had wounds on his hands.

“She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands so she asked him ‘So did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he says ‘Yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left,'” Pearl told ABC 6.

Those words apparently helped crack the case (pun in intended). Pearl, who has never known Joey to bite or attack, has his belongings back and also has a whole new perception of his pet.

“Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house? Which is crazy,” he said. “You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”