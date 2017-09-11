Double Delivery: Human and Dog Moms Go Into Labor at Same Florida Shelter

Life waits for no one and no storm, as two expectant mothers learned during Hurricane Irma.

On Sunday, a pregnant human and a pregnant dog both went into labor at the same storm shelter in Brooksville, Florida.

According to WKRG, as Irma raged outside the two moms prepared to give birth at D.S. Parrott Middle School, a designated shelter open to not just animals lovers, but their pets as well. The human mom, seven and half month pregnant, was rushed to a nearby hospital to give birth shortly after her contractions started. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Chyanne the 3-year-old husky Siberian husky mix, who went into labor around the same time, stayed at the shelter to deliver her pups, giving birth seven days past her due date. She was helped through the miracle of life by belly rubs from her owner and the care of Brent Gaustad, the principal at D.S. Parrott Middle School. Animal services was also on site to assist.

Amidst the chaos of Irma, these dual births were a welcome ray of celebration for Gaustad and others at the shelter.

The principal sees these new arrivals as “unique” and “wonderful” breaks to a stressful situation.