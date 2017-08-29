What You Need to Know to Keep Your Pets Calm and Safe During a Storm

Storms can be scary business, especially for your pet. While you know the thunder and bright lightning outside is a temporary hiccup, your pet has a harder time understanding what the sudden bright lights and loud sounds of a storm mean.

For pets who are especially bothered by bad weather, there are medical solutions.

As PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin explains in the clip above, medical management helps “keep the edge off and keep [pets] more comfortable.”

For stressed pets, veterinarians might prescribe doggie XANAX or similar medications. With this options, it is important that your pet receives the medication an hour or so before the storm — this gives the meds time to take effect.

If you your veterinarian approves medical management for your pet, make sure to keep an eye on weather reports, so you can administer the meds at the optimal time.

Another option to try before seeking the medical management route is a Thundershirt. This vest-like outfit hugs your dog tightly, mimicking the soothing effect of swaddling.