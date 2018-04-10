How Often Should You Brush Your Dog's Teeth? Probably More Than You Think

Pet dental health is important, but just how often do you need to brush your dog’s teeth?

Ideally, you should be brushing their teeth almost as often as you brush yours.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin recommends brushing your dog’s teeth with a pet toothbrush every day.

Dr. Antin realizes that this may be easier said then done. For canines who don’t like having their canine teeth brushed, he recommends dental chews.

It’s also important that you take your furry friend to the vet regularly, so the vet can monitor their dental health and make sure there are no issues with your pup’s gums either.

For those who haven’t tried brushing their pet’s teeth, PEOPLE has this helpful video guide you can follow at home.