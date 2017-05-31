How Do You Trim Your Dog’s Nails? PEOPLE’s Pet Vet Shows You How (It’s Easy!)

Manicures are delightful for many dog owners, but when it comes to your pup’s nails, what to do can be less clear.

Trimming your dog’s nails is normal and often helpful for your pooch.

Less claw means it’s easier for your dog to get around and less likely your pet’s toe will get painfully caught on carpeting and furniture.

Not everyone is comfortable trimming their own dog’s nails, and that’s okay. This is a service that a licensed groomer or vet office can take care of for you.

But if you would like to learn the task yourself, it’s easy to master. In the helpful demo above, PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin walks you through how to cut your dog’s nails.

If this is the first time your dog is getting its nails trimmed, remember to take it slow. Just like humans, canines can take a while to adjust to new experiences.

With patience and practice, you and your pet will become nail-trimming pros.