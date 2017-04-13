Horse vs. Gator: Visitors to Florida State Park Witness Bizarre Wildlife Battle — and Capture It All on Video

Visitors to a Florida state park recently witnessed an unlikely wildlife battle when a horse faced off against an alligator.

Krystal M. Berry was part of a small group at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park that came across a group of horses, including a foal, grazing in tall grass as the reptile loomed nearby. She started recording the scene when one of the horses started to attack the gator.

The horse charges and stomps on the alligator, causing it to begin to retreat. But when the horse attacks again, the reptile rolls over and bites its opponent on the leg.

Those watching seemed to side with the alligator, as one person is overheard saying, “Just leave him alone.”

“I’m still shaking,” Berry captioned the video, which she posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Berry also added that she made the reserve aware of the fight so they could check on the animals, noting that she did not see any signs of injury when the group left the scene.

Paynes Prairie is located about 10 miles south of the University of Florida in Gainesville and is home to a range of wildlife including bald eagles, wild horses and bison.