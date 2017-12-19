Video of a Horse Visiting Seniors Inside a Nursing Home Will Warm Your Cold, Winter Heart

You’ve probably seen and heard of cats and dogs comforting seniors, but did you know equine therapy can prove just as effective?

“Pet therapy is an important part of our lifestyle program at Southhaven as it brings such joy to residents and helps start conversations about the past, but we had never had a horse visit before!” wrote Christadelphian Aged Care home manager Peter Jessing in a press release.

The Padstow Heights, Australia, retiree home posted the above video to Facebook on Dec. 5, and it has garnered more than 3.4 million views and 76,000 shares since. The message written along with the post reads, “A horse visited our Padstow Heights Home today! Many of our residents loved reminiscing about horses they used to own and ride. The smiles say it all.”

The horse who visited with sweet seniors is a 17-year-old Appaloosa named Bushman, who is specially trained. He belongs to The Travelling Horse organization, which brings him to visit retirement homes around New South Wales. The Padstow Heights facility says the presence of the gentle animal helps spark memories and stories for seniors who spent their childhood on a farm or who used to often ride horses.

“Horses were such a big part of many of our residents’ lives when they were growing up, so we thought they would love to see a horse again in real life,” writes Jessing. “We have received so much positive feedback from residents and their families, who said the visit really lifted their spirits.”

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Dogs, cats, birds and rabbits had previously visited, but Bushman is the pioneering horse of this facility’s pet program.

“They are still talking about it now,” said Jessing of Bushman’s memorable visit. “Nearly everyone has some sort of connection with horses, having used to ride them to school, taken lessons or had an experience with them when they went on holidays.”

Equine therapy is also popular among celebrities, such as Selena Gomez and Beth Behrs.