Dogs

Holy Adorable! Rescue Dog Runs Around Monastery in Habit

By @mylomickey

Posted on

Kasper Mariusz Kaproń Ofm

You know how people laugh about dogs looking like their owners — well, a rescue dog in Bolivia is taking that to a whole new level.

The pooch named Carmelo is the newest member of the Franciscan monastery of Cochabamba, Bolivia, reports TheDodo.com, and he wears a habit just like the fellow friars.

Kasper Mariusz Kaproń Ofm

In photos posted on Facebook by Kasper Maruisz Kapron Ofm, the sweet pup is pictured with Freddy Albarez and Jorge Fernandez, who smile proudly while holding their furry friend.

TheDodo.com reports that the pup — whose formal name is Friar Bigoton — had previously been a stray.

What a difference an adoption makes! In one Facebook photo, the pup is doing an adorable job “preaching to the fish,” writes Kasper Maruisz Kapron Ofm.

Kasper Mariusz Kaproń Ofm

Preaching aside, it sounds like most of Carmelo’s time is spent just being a dog.

“His life is all about playing and running,” Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. “Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God.”

