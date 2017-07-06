Has anyone ever called a rhino basic before? Because this sweet baby pachyderm is toeing the line.

The calf arrived at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa when she was just 1 day old. The baby was rejected by her mother, but the sanctuary’s orphanage was happy to take her in.

Everyone at the facility is eager to help her grow into a healthy adult, but like a girl at a high school party, she has gravitated toward the guy with the acoustic guitar.

The calf loves to snuggle up beside Mark Mills, a keeper from the Monarto Zoo at the sanctuary on a 6-month work placement, as he strums his six string.

These cuddle sessions start off as a mellow jams but almost always end with the calf falling into a deep sleep.