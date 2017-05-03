Meet Hilary Duff’s New Dog — and Help Her Decide on a Name!

Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 2, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Hilary Duff has a new pooch in her life, and she’s named it Momo. Or Bean. She hasn’t decided

The Younger star posted photos of her new pup Tuesday on Instagram, first announcing she named her rescue Momo, but then asking fans for help in naming her adorable addition. The names in question: Bean and Momo.

Meet Momo ❤️ @loveleorescue thank you for this sweet addition ❤️💔❤️💔 #rescuepup #chug A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 2, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

The actress has long been a dog lover and has had her share of heartbreak in the past. In 2013, she announced the death of her dog, Lola. In 2016, she lost her French bulldog, Beau.

Not wanting to live a life without a best friend for herself and her son Luca, Duff adopted a new French bulldog, Peaches, in March 2016. She also has a Bernese Mountain dog by the name of Dubois.