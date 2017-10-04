11 Hilarious Halloween Costumes for Cats that Will Be a Treat For You

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
If you are going to try to put your cat in clothes once a year, make it count!
By Kelli Bender•@kbendernyc
Posted on October 4, 2017 at 10:00am EDT
PUSSY CAT PALINDROME
Taco Cat is Taco Cat backwards!
Buy it! Taco Pet Costume, $17.49; petco.com
WHAT'S EATING YOU?
The ideal outfit for all those Roomba riders out there.
Buy it! Shark Pet Costume, $19.99; petco.com
WHEN CATS FLY
With wings, felines would be unstoppable.
Buy it! Bat Cat Costume, $6.99; petco.com
MEOW LIKE AN EGYPTIAN
Beware, this costume may give your cat a god complex.
Buy it! Sphinx Cat Costume, $6.99; petco.com
ROLE REVERSAL
They always say it is wise to know your enemy.
Buy it! Goldfish Cat Costume, $10.49; petco.com
PIZZA IS LIFE
Just when you thought your favorite food couldn't get any better ...
Buy it! Pizza Slice Pet Suit, $18.80; amazon.com
PUSS IN BOOTS
Cat costumes don't get more classic than this!
Buy it! Puss in Boots Costume, $21.06; amazon.com
HEAR ME ROAR
For the little cat with big dreams.
Buy it! Lion Mane Costume, $9.97; amazon.com
DESPICABLE MEOW
The only time your cat will be your minion instead of your master.
Buy it! Minion Knit Cat Headpiece, $13.17; amazon.com
SPACE PRINCESS
Bring a galaxy far, far away, to a litter box near you.
Buy it! Leia Cat Headwear, $6.53; amazon.com
BABY BEE
While this costume is made for a guinea pig, it is also a great option for the kittens in your life come Halloween.
Buy it! Bumble Bee Pet Costume, $8.99; petsmart.com