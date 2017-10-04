11 Hilarious Halloween Costumes for Cats that Will Be a Treat For You

If you are going to try to put your cat in clothes once a year, make it count!

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Petco

PUSSY CAT PALINDROME

Taco Cat is Taco Cat backwards!

Buy it! Taco Pet Costume, $17.49; petco.com

2 of 11

Petco

WHAT'S EATING YOU?

The ideal outfit for all those Roomba riders out there. 

Buy it! Shark Pet Costume, $19.99; petco.com

3 of 11

Petco

WHEN CATS FLY

With wings, felines would be unstoppable.

Buy it! Bat Cat Costume, $6.99; petco.com 

4 of 11

Petco

MEOW LIKE AN EGYPTIAN 

Beware, this costume may give your cat a god complex. 

Buy it! Sphinx Cat Costume, $6.99; petco.com

5 of 11

Petco

ROLE REVERSAL 

They always say it is wise to know your enemy. 

Buy it! Goldfish Cat Costume, $10.49; petco.com

6 of 11

Amazon

PIZZA IS LIFE 

Just when you thought your favorite food couldn't get any better ... 

Buy it! Pizza Slice Pet Suit, $18.80; amazon.com

7 of 11

Amazon

PUSS IN BOOTS 

Cat costumes don't get more classic than this! 

Buy it! Puss in Boots Costume, $21.06; amazon.com

8 of 11

Amazon

HEAR ME ROAR 

For the little cat with big dreams. 

Buy it! Lion Mane Costume, $9.97; amazon.com

9 of 11

Amazon

DESPICABLE MEOW

The only time your cat will be your minion instead of your master. 

Buy it! Minion Knit Cat Headpiece, $13.17; amazon.com

10 of 11

Amazon

SPACE PRINCESS 

Bring a galaxy far, far away, to a litter box near you. 

Buy it! Leia Cat Headwear, $6.53; amazon.com

11 of 11

Petsmart

BABY BEE

While this costume is made for a guinea pig, it is also a great option for the kittens in your life come Halloween. 

Buy it! Bumble Bee Pet Costume, $8.99; petsmart.com

See Also

More

More