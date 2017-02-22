Hilarious Adoption Cards ‘Stealthily Left’ at Shelter Aim to Help Cats Get Adopted

You can’t adopt them all — that’s the sad reality you must come to terms with when you enter an animal shelter.

But Jeff Wysaski, who adopted a cat recently, came up with a genius way to help shelter cats get noticed.

Fitting in with the theme of his Tumblr, Facebook, and Instagram page @obviousplant, where he shares evidence of his “real word plants” of comical signs, fliers and more, he decided to plant funny adoption cards at the Sante D’Or animal shelter in L.A.

“I gave these adoptable cats some interesting likes and dislikes. Stealthily left at Sante D’Or Animal Rescue. All these cats are real and need a home!” he wrote on Facebook with pictures of the cards.

They are emblazoned with the cat’s face, their names and each give a breakdown of their likes — “sleeping in a sunbeam” — and dislikes — “the warlock’s curse that transformed her into a cat.” The hilarious cards could be just what the shelter cats need to snag the interest of a potential adopter.

The rescue is super excited about the exposure the cards have gotten online. “Our friends at Obvious Plant made hilarious adoption cards for our cats and it’s going viral!!!” said a Facebook post on Saturday.

Wysaski tells PEOPLE he just wants to help kitties. “I am a cat lover,” he said in an email. “I adopted a cat a few months ago, and it got me thinking about how I could help get more adopted.”

To see more of the funny cards, visit Obvious Plant on Tumblr or Instagram.