Hero Police Officer Saves Dog That Fell Through Frozen Lake

He’s a superhero without a cape.

A Canadian police officer named Peter Colenutt rescued a dog that fell through ice in Vancouver, Canada, by fearlessly jumping into a frozen lake called Lost Lagoon.

“Concerned for the immediate well-being of the dog, one of our officers removed portions of his uniform, took hold of one end of a rescue rope, and with his co-workers holding the other end, he made his way to the dog,” Const. Jason Doucette said in an email to CBC News, who reported the harrowing story.

#Vancouver s finest @Vancouverpd Peter(?) Rescuing a drowning dog chased a bird into Lost Lagoon at Stanley Park #VPD pic.twitter.com/9WkvtrACdM — Paul E. Marquis (@RiskManagerCa) February 11, 2017

Police were called to the scene by a resident near Stanley Park on Friday, who watched the dog chase a ball onto the thin ice and then fall in. The pup, who hasn’t been named, was desperately trying to stay above water, CBC News said.

“The dog and our officer were both pretty chilly, but thankfully okay,” tweeted the Vancouver Police Department.

As word of the rescue spread on Twitter, at least one colleague gave a shout out to Colenutt for his heroics.

Very proud of #VPD officer Peter Colenutt for saving this dog in distress; one of our many #HeroCops @VancouverPD https://t.co/10vE0id7fk — Adam Palmer (@ChiefPalmer) February 12, 2017

