Hero Cat Saves Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

A cat named Prissy is the woman of the hour in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

According to ABC’s WTVD, the Siamese cat saved her family, which includes two young children, from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident began on Tuesday night, when Susan Wild accidentally left the family car running in the closed garage of the Wild family home. By Wednesday morning, the carbon monoxide from the exhaust building up in the garage began leaking into the house, causing Prissy to act out.

The feline’s strange caterwauling woke one of the Wild children, who rushed to her parent’s bedroom to let them know the cat was acting strange. Immediately after waking her parents and telling them about the cat, the young girl passed out, causing the family to leave the house and call 911.

Susan wild and her two children were taken to the hospital and treated for high carbon monoxide levels. They have since returned home. The entire Wild family, Prissy included, is doing fine following the incident.

If Prissy had not woken the girl, the Wild family could’ve have died or been seriously injured from inhaling the gas.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas, so the Wilds are lucky Prissy detected something. Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith hopes this story encourages all those who don’t have a carbon monoxide detector to purchase one.